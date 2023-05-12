ADVERTISEMENT

Dindi panchayat secretary in ACB net

May 12, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The panchayat secretary of Dindi, from mandal panchayat office in Nalgonda district, was arrested by the officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. 

Officials said that on Thursday, at about 1:20 p.m., G. Sravan Kumar was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant, Bairoju Shankaraiah, to an official favour. The bribe was to provide details of a house plot, which were recorded in the names of the complainant’s father and grandfather in the records of Gundlapally gram panchayat office. 

“The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused. The case is under investigation,” said the officials. 

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, people are requested to contact ACB toll free number: 1064 for taking action as per law, informed a release.

