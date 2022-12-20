Digvijaya to visit Hyderabad shortly

December 20, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After firing salvos against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy without directly naming him while terming him and others ‘outsiders,’ senior Congress leaders have decided to observe a temporary truce.

The meeting scheduled by the ‘rebel leaders’ including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha and M. Kodanda Reddy was postponed. It was not sure when it will be held or whether it will be held or cancelled.

According to sources in the party, the issue went to the notice of party high command which has entrusted the job of setting the things right to party senior leader and former state in-charge Digvijaya Singh. It was informed that he has phoned Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy asking him to postpone the meeting of rebel leaders in the larger interest of the party. He also assured to come down to Hyderabad and interact with the ‘dissatisfied leaders’ and address the issues being faced by them.

In turn, Mr. Uttam called all the rebel leaders informing them of the call from Mr. Digvijaya Singh and what transpired between them. As a result the meting of the Congress senior leaders was postponed.

In a related development, as per the directions of the party high command, Mr. Kondanda Reddy and party working president Mahesh Kumar Goud visited the houses of AICC programme implementation committee chairman Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka and held discussions with them.

It may be recalled that the senior leaders of the party openly revolted against Mr. Revanth Reddy in the name of ‘Save Congress’ and decided to boycott any meetings held by the TPCC president. They even boycotted one such meeting held recently on the proposed padayatra by Mr. Revanth Reddy.

“As of now we are silent. We are in waiting and expect Mr. Digvijaya Singh to set the things right in the party, with all his experience, when he comes here in the next two/ three days. We wish that party should come to power in next elections and we are ready to work united. But the problem is TPCC president taking unilateral decisions hurting senior leaders in the party. This is not acceptable. Nominating of committees is not an issue at all,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity.