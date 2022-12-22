Digvijaya opens up with warring groups and surprises them asking for strategies to defeat BRS

December 22, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Groups in Congress are a reality and differences are natural but media is not the platform to settle them, senior leader Digvijaya Singh made it clear to warring leaders even as he opened his personal communication channel asking them to get in touch with him or the AICC leadership that was always open to listen to the grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, the message was also clear that there would be no change in the Telangana Congress leadership now with the elections not far away. The high command emissary who landed in Hyderabad to defuse the trouble in the party in fact surprised the leaders by asking them to spell out their strategy and vision for the next elections and what plan they have to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was busy since morning meeting all the leaders individually at Gandhi Bhavan listening to their views on the trouble and the reasons for it. At the same time, he made it look quite clear that the party wouldn’t tolerate indiscipline. Leaders from both groups – those opposing TPCC president Revanth Reddy and those supporting him, met the AICC emissary and shared their views.

Sources said Mr. Singh asked every leader about the plans they had to strengthen the party and take on the BRS before listening to their grievances. He suggested to all the leaders that no one should go to the media and belittle their own colleagues or the party and they had a right to complaint against anyone, including TPCC president, but only with the party high command.

Having worked as the AICC general secretary of the combined Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Singh has a fair idea about the party’s strength and the groups that exist. However, this is the first time he is involved in state politics after Mr. Revanth Reddy took over as party president. He has decided to meet even the Congress workers for some time before flying back to New Delhi on Friday afternoon. He will address a press conference to sum up his tour.