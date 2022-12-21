Digvijaya arrives to meet warring groups of Congress in Telangana

December 21, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader and Parliament member, Digvijaya Singh arrived in the city on Wednesday evening in an apparent move to diffuse the dissatisfaction among senior Congress leaders who raised a banner of revolt against the Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy citing denial of party posts to ‘original’ Congressmen.

The party high command stepped in sending Mr. Singh as emissary sensing that the situation may go out of control with Mr. Revanth Reddy’s supporters too upping their ante against the seniors submitting their resignations from party posts in the ‘interest of the party.’ Mr. Singh, who is staying at a private hotel, will interact with seniors individually and also as a group to understand their issues and reduce the gap between Mr. Revanth and seniors including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka; Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy and former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, among others.

The leaders close to Mr. Revanth Reddy and who joined the Congress along with him too are planning to meet Mr. Singh and explain their point of view. They have already conveyed their decision to the party that their voice be heard since their sincerity towards the Congress was being questioned by some seniors. Patel Ramesh Reddy, senior leader and close to Mr. Revanth Reddy, told The Hindu that they would have a meeting with Mr. Singh. “We would like to explain their contribution to the party ever since we joined. We will go as a team and meet Mr. Singh taking his appointment.”

Meanwhile, the seniors who allege they feel humiliated and also worried over the party’s performance in the recent by-polls, refuse to buy the argument that their ‘revolt’ was only against the distribution of party posts. “The way the party is functioning without any consultation and consensus will hurt us in the elections and that is our concern,” says Mr. A. Maheshwar Reddy, Chairman of the AICC Programmes Implementation Committee.

“Are we taking the party and its programmes to people or going to them to enhance the image of Mr. Revanth Reddy,” he asked and argued that the proposed padayatra in Telangana was the plan of AICC involving the TPCC president, CLP leader and senior leaders across the State. “But Mr. Revanth Reddy is projecting himself as sole participant,” he claimed. “We will raise all these issues.”

Meanwhile, the Congress cadre is pinning hopes on Mr. Digvijaya Singh to set the house in order as they feel the party is a serious contender in the next elections despite the hype created by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). They feel Mr. Singh, who was AICC general secretary incharge for the combined Andhra Pradesh during the peak of Telangana movement, has a fair understanding of the State politics and also personal relations with almost every Congressman here. “He commands respect from both camps and is likely to give a fair hearing to the warring groups,” a Youth Congress leader said.