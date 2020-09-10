Digital water level recorders installed in Yadadri

District Collector Anita Ramachandran started digital water level recording system for all piezometric wells in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, as part of the National Hydrology Project (NHP) on Thursday.
The NHP aims to improve the quality of information on water resources so that its assessment and planning would strengthen management institutions and professionals.
With the sensors and the telemetry readings through the new system, water levels in the 39 piezometer or groundwater observation wells in the 17 mandals can be monitored real-time.
The first installation was made at the electrical sub-station.
Ms. Ramachandran said the new system, replacing the manual method, effectively reduces the time and also records readings more precisely.
District Groundwater Officer Jyothi Kumar and Zilla Parishad chairman CEO Krishna Reddy and others participated in the event.
