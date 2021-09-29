‘Digital tech key to attending heart attacks in remote areas’

It can be used to provide initial treatment to patients

When someone suffers a heart attack, time is of the essence when arranging for medical attention. But what if the person is in a remote location, far away from a health facility where appropriate treatment can be provided? Senior cardiologist at KIMS Hospitals, B. Hygriv Rao says digital technology can be used to provide initial treatment in such situations.

During a heart attack, blood flow to some parts of heart stops because of clots in coronary arteries, causing damage to the organ’s muscles. A control centre could be established where experienced cardiologists are available round-the-clock. They can pass instructions to local healthcare workers in the remote places using digital technology. Dr Rao says ECG reports from a far-flung place can be directly sent from the machine to the control centre, or through a social media app.

“If the cardiologist concerned concludes that it is indeed a heart attack, instructions can be issued to administer clot busters or other medicines. Later, the patient can be taken to a health facility with cath lab where angiogram and angioplasty are performed,” explains Dr Rao.

He adds that digital technology can be used to teach more people basic concepts of heart functions. Since the internet is connecting people from across the world, expert cardiologists around the globe can impart classes to students or heart care professionals here or in any part of the country.

The curriculum can also be standardised with the same level of expertise since dearth of experts would not be a problem, Dr Rao avers.