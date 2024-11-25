ADVERTISEMENT

Digital payments at railway parcel offices

Published - November 25, 2024 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A facility for payment of charges through QR code at 35 major parcel offices at stations across its six divisions was introduced by South Central Railways. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced additional facility for payment of charges through QR code at 35 major parcel offices at stations across its six divisions. The parcel offices/ stations include Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Warangal, Bidar and Kazipet,

The facility of making payment through UPI by scanning QR code has been enabled by leveraging IT application of Parcel Management System (PMS). Accordingly, QR code display devices have been installed at the parcel offices and are integrated with the PMS system to enable payments by scanning the transaction specific QR code generated, as per a press release.

