Digital marketing firm to foray into Canada

Digital marketing firm to enter Canada

Digital marketing firm GenY Medium has decided to start its overseas operations from Toronto, Canada. The Hyderabad-based digital marketing firm GenY announced this on Friday, after signing an agreement, in presence of Canada Minister of International Trade François-Philippe Champagne and Telangana Indutry and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

The company plans to have a team of 50 employees in Canada over the next three years and serve over 100 brands in Canada, a release from the company said.

GenY, which already serves a few customers and brands in Canada, plans to set up a very technology-focused digital marketing firm to help small and medium businesses in Canada use digital marketing to grow, co-founder and CEO Yashwant Kumar said.

GenY specialises in healthcare, real estate, education and consumer goods and services domains.