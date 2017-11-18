Telangana

Digital marketing firm to foray into Canada

Digital marketing firm to enter Canada

Digital marketing firm GenY Medium has decided to start its overseas operations from Toronto, Canada. The Hyderabad-based digital marketing firm GenY announced this on Friday, after signing an agreement, in presence of Canada Minister of International Trade François-Philippe Champagne and Telangana Indutry and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

The company plans to have a team of 50 employees in Canada over the next three years and serve over 100 brands in Canada, a release from the company said.

GenY, which already serves a few customers and brands in Canada, plans to set up a very technology-focused digital marketing firm to help small and medium businesses in Canada use digital marketing to grow, co-founder and CEO Yashwant Kumar said.

GenY specialises in healthcare, real estate, education and consumer goods and services domains.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 6:41:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/digital-marketing-firm-to-foray-into-canada/article20546913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY