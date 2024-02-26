Digital health profile for all on cards in Telangana: IT Minister Sridhar Babu

February 26, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government plans to create digital health profile of all the people in the State, according to Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu.

The Minister, who was inaugurating a 5 lakh sq.ft. global innovation centre of Providence India here on Monday, counted the proposed project among the many ideas the new government has for the State. “We are trying to create solid healthcare systems... an effective healthcare profile for every individual of Telangana [that] will help doctors and the patients,” he said, envisaging the project, which will cover the four-crore population of the State and take two years to complete.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarasimha are keen on health profiling of the people, he said, seeking to highlight the role of disruptive technology in healthcare delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuring the government’s support for firms setting up or expanding operations, Mr. Sridhar Babu hoped that the headcount at the Providence facility multiply from the existing 1,400. US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson and Providence president and CEO Rod Hochman participated in the inauguration.

U.S.-based Providence, which operates 51 hospitals, 1,000 physician clinics and offers many more services, established Providence India in February 2020 to accelerate its digital transformation through a global capability model and run the business at scale.

Providence India has become a global health-tech innovation centre with 1,400 highly specialised technology, operations and healthcare domain experts, of whom 37% are women. Their work has helped Providence complete approximately 10 years worth of complex transformation programmes in just three years, the firm said in a release.

In an interaction with media, Providence CIO B.J. Moore and chief global officer and country head-Providence India Murali Krishna said the global healthcare engineering, operations and innovation centre’s headcount is expected to touch 4,000 over the next two years.

The new facility will serve as a hub for critical functions, including cloud, cybersecurity, clinical applications and digital solutions, data and advanced analytics, product development, process automation, digital operations, enterprise services and emerging technologies such as GenAI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.