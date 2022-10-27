Digital football pitching machine bonus in sports training

football training

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD
October 27, 2022 19:38 IST

Sports Coaching Foundation founder-secretary K. Sai Baba giving a feel of the football pitching machine to young trainees. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For young trainees at the Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF), it was a great experience to face the recently-launched digital football pitching machine to be used in imparting basic skills.

SCF founder-secretary and former Andhra Ranji cricketer K. Sai Baba, who was also the second in the country to have installed an electronic bowling machine (cricket) in the country way back in the early 90s and organised flood-lit cricket at the local level in the twin cities, said that the objective was to ensure that young talent had a different feel during training sessions, thanks to the excitement with the new machine.

“The trainees will be fed depending on their needs. For instance, if someone is aiming perfect headers, he will be fed accordingly from the machine at the desired speed,” he said.

“Essentially, it should be more helpful for goalkeepers, as the direction of the ball at the designated speed can be controlled by making them dive in anticipation and be better custodians under the bar,” he added.

“We have been trying to adapt to the changing techniques, technology and demands to make sports training at our facility more exciting and challenging,” said Sai Baba, who has been running this NGO at Masab Tank, supported by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), for the last 32 years.

“It is not just the SCF trainees who will be benefited. Hundreds of government school students and those from orphanages, where we regularly conduct coaching camps, are being helped,” he said. “This is part of the flagship project called “Build India Through Sports” and we are grateful to the sponsors for getting us this football machine.”

