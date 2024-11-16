Digital content for Telangana TET-2024 to be aired on Vidya, Nipuna channels from November 17

T-SAT, which runs two channels providing education content, will telecast special digital content for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2024) to be held in January 2025.

The digital content, aimed at helping job aspirants to qualify for the second phase of recruitment, will be aired on Nipuna and Vidya channels from November 17, said T-SAT CEO B. Venugopal Reddy.

TET-2024 lessons would be broadcast for 50 days, airing 200 episodes. The digital content would be aired between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Nipuna channel and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Vidya channel and will be useful for both paper 1 and 2.

Subjects covered include general science, chemistry, biology, EVS and mathematics. The content would also be available on T-SAT App and its YouTube channel.