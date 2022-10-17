Digital and phone banking services will revolutionise banking, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister inaugurates digital banking units in Jangaon, Khammam and Sircilla

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy said the country is in for a digital and cell phone transactions revolution with the expansion of the digital banking units where there will be no need for people to visit bank branches for most needs, including opening of bank accounts, and varied transactions.

“We are being able to ensure the government welfare schemes and the subsidies reach to the targeted beneficiary -- including farmers, students, vendors, women self groups, etc., without any commissions, scams or middlemen, unlike before, through the digital banking system. In fact, not a single paisa is being wasted with 100% money being disbursed to beneficiaries,” he claimed.

Talking to the media after participating in the launch of one of the three digital banking units in Telangana at Jangaon on Sunday -- with the other two being in Khammam and Sircilla, the Union Minister said the ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were initially met with scepticism but it has brought the hitherto neglected poor and downtrodden sections of the society to the banks with ₹25 lakh crore transactions done till date.

The 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts, with half of them belonging to the womenfolk, have been opened without the need for any introduction by the existing account holder with one crore such accounts opened in Telangana alone, with Mr. Modi himself being the introducer, he said.

Throughout the country about 11 public sector banks, 12 private sector banks and a small financing bank have been tasked with the job of opening 75 digital banking units across the country as part of the ongoing 75th Independence Day celebrations.

“With one stroke, our government has been able to cut down the ration card mafia and duplicate accounts created to take advantage of gas cylinder subsidy and so on with these digital services. About 300 crore SC/ST students are direct beneficiaries with scholarships being credited into their bank accounts,” pointed out Mr. Reddy.

Similarly, digital transactions have enabled ₹2,750 crore to be disbursed under the PM Mudra Yojana scheme for 1.75 lakh beneficiaries and another one crore have joined the PM Suraksha Bhima and two lakh have already benefitted. Senior banking officials from various banks participated in the event.