‘Dig into the purported statement of KCR’

April 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice- president G. Niranjan urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action on the purported statement of Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he was ready to bear the election campaign entire expenditure of the opposition if he was made chairman of the alliance of the parties.

“Rajdeep Sardesia, an eminent journalist, in a video clipping on April 3rd, said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao promised to bear the entire election expenditure provided he is made chairperson of the opposition alliance. Mr. Rajdeep said that the Chief Minister made these comments while speaking to his colleagues. We request you to take it seriously and order for an inquiry to uncover details,” said Mr. Niranjan in the letter addressed to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Niranjan said that Rajdeep was a prominent journalist with integrity and the silence being observed by the leaders of BRS over the issue even after 24 hours leading to some doubts. Stating that election expenditure across the country turned into thousands of crores, the Congress leader wondered from where the BRS chief was going to meet the cost.