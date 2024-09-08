DIG from Telangana participates in Ladakh tribute to fallen police personnel

A 28-member delegation of police officers, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Telangana police N. Prakash Reddy, visited the Hot Springs Memorial in Ladakh to pay tribute to fallen police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team was headed by Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Manoj Yadava. Officers from various State police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) joined the delegation, reinforcing the camaraderie among the nation’s law enforcement agencies.

This annual visit to Hot Springs, located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at an altitude of 15,400 feet, commemorates the valour and sacrifice of ten CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a confrontation with Chinese troops on October 21, 1959. In a show of solidarity, officers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and other forces stationed at the LAC also participated in the ceremony, saluting the fallen heroes.

The delegation had the honour of meeting Sonam Dorjey, an 86-year-old veteran who was part of the 1959 patrol. His story of bravery and resilience during the conflict with the Chinese troops remains an inspiring chapter in the nation’s history.

Mr. Yadava became the first RPF Director-General to lead the delegation, dedicating the ceremony to the 1,011 RPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice since the force’s inception in 1958.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.