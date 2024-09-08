ADVERTISEMENT

DIG from Telangana participates in Ladakh tribute to fallen police personnel

Published - September 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

RPF team during their visit to Hot Springs, Ladakh, recently.

A 28-member delegation of police officers, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Telangana police N. Prakash Reddy, visited the Hot Springs Memorial in Ladakh to pay tribute to fallen police personnel.

The team was headed by Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Manoj Yadava. Officers from various State police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) joined the delegation, reinforcing the camaraderie among the nation’s law enforcement agencies.

This annual visit to Hot Springs, located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at an altitude of 15,400 feet, commemorates the valour and sacrifice of ten CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a confrontation with Chinese troops on October 21, 1959. In a show of solidarity, officers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and other forces stationed at the LAC also participated in the ceremony, saluting the fallen heroes.

The delegation had the honour of meeting Sonam Dorjey, an 86-year-old veteran who was part of the 1959 patrol. His story of bravery and resilience during the conflict with the Chinese troops remains an inspiring chapter in the nation’s history.

Mr. Yadava became the first RPF Director-General to lead the delegation, dedicating the ceremony to the 1,011 RPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice since the force’s inception in 1958.

