Differently-abled activist in Green India Challenge

July 12, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Differently-abled activist Chandrakant Sagar participates in Green India Challenge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Noted cyclist Mohit Niranjan and differently-abled green entrepreneur Chandrakant Sagar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Mohit Niranjan, 21, launched Save Soil and Sustainability, inspired by Green India Challenge, from Uttar Pradesh and covered 6,300 km on cycle to spread awareness on the importance of conservation of the soil, said Santosh Kumar, founder of GIC. He complimented Chandrakant Sagar for proving himself against all odds by taking up a campaign for a “Plastic Free society” on a wheelchair.

