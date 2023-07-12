HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Differently-abled activist in Green India Challenge

July 12, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Differently-abled activist Chandrakant Sagar participates in Green India Challenge.

Differently-abled activist Chandrakant Sagar participates in Green India Challenge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Noted cyclist Mohit Niranjan and differently-abled green entrepreneur Chandrakant Sagar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Mohit Niranjan, 21, launched Save Soil and Sustainability, inspired by Green India Challenge, from Uttar Pradesh and covered 6,300 km on cycle to spread awareness on the importance of conservation of the soil, said Santosh Kumar, founder of GIC. He complimented Chandrakant Sagar for proving himself against all odds by taking up a campaign for a “Plastic Free society” on a wheelchair.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.