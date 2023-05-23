ADVERTISEMENT

Differences in BRS come out in the open in Sangareddy

May 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Municipal councillors stage a protest against Chairperson holding placards in meeting of the Municipal Council

The Hindu Bureau

BRS Party councillors staging a protest against their party Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi in Municipal office before the Muncipality meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Sangareddy Municipality Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi breaking down as councillors from the ruling BRS party staged a protest against her in the meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The differences within the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reached a peak in the district headquarters on Tuesday with councillors getting divided into groups and a group of them holding a protest with placards demanding the resignation of Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi. Feeling humiliated the Chairperson broke down at the meeting of the Municipal Council held here on Tuesday.

The ruling party was a divided house in the district headquarters and some of the councillors had submitted a no confidence motion against the Chairperson. The notice was also submitted to the Collector. For sometime an uneasy calm prevailed but now it is blown out of proportion.

The disgruntled group charged the Chairperson with being responsible for appointment of some persons in the municipality who were not working and in fact living in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, a number of councillors entered the municipality meeting hall with placards, demanding action against her for the irregularities in appointments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While admitting that some persons were appointed in the municipality on contract basis, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi asked what was wrong in that. They were working in the municipality, she claimed.

She accused her opponents with postings in social media which were damaging her reputation. At one point there were heated arguments between the Chairperson and councillors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US