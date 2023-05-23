Differences in BRS come out in the open in Sangareddy

May 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The differences within the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reached a peak in the district headquarters on Tuesday with councillors getting divided into groups and a group of them holding a protest with placards demanding the resignation of Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi. Feeling humiliated the Chairperson broke down at the meeting of the Municipal Council held here on Tuesday.

The ruling party was a divided house in the district headquarters and some of the councillors had submitted a no confidence motion against the Chairperson. The notice was also submitted to the Collector. For sometime an uneasy calm prevailed but now it is blown out of proportion.

The disgruntled group charged the Chairperson with being responsible for appointment of some persons in the municipality who were not working and in fact living in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, a number of councillors entered the municipality meeting hall with placards, demanding action against her for the irregularities in appointments.

While admitting that some persons were appointed in the municipality on contract basis, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi asked what was wrong in that. They were working in the municipality, she claimed.

She accused her opponents with postings in social media which were damaging her reputation. At one point there were heated arguments between the Chairperson and councillors.