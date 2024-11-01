Diet, cosmetic charges for govt. hostel boarders raised by 40% 

The State government passed orders on Thursday to enhance the diet and cosmetic charges by 40% for boarding students in welfare and residential hostels of SC/ST, BC and Minority, and other institutions run by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS).

While the current diet rate had been ₹950 per boarder, per month, for students of Classes 3 to 7, the enhanced rate will be ₹1,330 (i.e., ₹44.33 from the existing ₹31.66 per day), up by ₹380.

For students of Classes 8 to 10 and Intermediate to PG level, the increased diet charges will be ₹1,540, a hike of ₹1,100, and ₹2,100, a raise of ₹1,500, respectively.

The new order, being referred to as the ‘Chief Minister’s Diwali gift to all hostellers’, came into effect from Friday. The revision is aimed at benefiting 7,65,705 students.

According to officials, the need for improvement in charges was studied by a committee led by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham. The committee, while comparing different rates over the years, also examined the model being followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and as per the dietary guidelines prescribed by the National Institute of Nutrition.

Cosmetic charges, to ensure students follow personal hygiene and health, saw a hike of over three times the existing rate. For girls of Classes 3 to 7, the allowed charges had been ₹55 per boarder, per month, and ₹75 for those from Classes 8 to 10. As per revised charges, it is going to be ₹175 and ₹275, respectively.

For boys of Classes 3 to 7 and 8 to 10, including hair cut charges, the existing rate was ₹62 per boarder, per month, and the revised rate is ₹150 and ₹200, respectively.

Cosmetic kits, usually provided every three months, contain a range toiletries apart from hair bands, ribbons and sanitary napkins for girl students.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka, Congress MPs and Secretaries of the Education Department led by Mr. Venkatesham, called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday to thank him for passing the order. The enhancement in diet and cosmetic charges will not only encourage and benefit students, but also improve the quality of education, they said.