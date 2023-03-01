Diet charges to be hiked for social welfare students by 25%

March 01, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Government has decided to increase diet charges for social welfare hostels by 25%, which would put an additional burden of ₹275 crore on the Exchequer every month and benefit 8.59 lakh students.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathy Rathod met officials of the departments to discuss the enhancement. Later, the proposals were sent to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

As per the proposed charges, students from classes 3 to 7 would be paid ₹1,200 per month, classes 8 to 10 ₹1,400 and Intermediate to PGe ₹1,875. So far, students from classes 3 to 7 had been given ₹950, classes 8 to 10 ₹1,100 and till PG ₹1,500. The last time the charges were enhanced was in 2016-17.

A statement from the officials said that every year the government was spending ₹1,053.84 crore for these categories and, with the enhanced amount, it would be spending ₹1,329.02 crore every month. Apart from these charges, the government was spending ₹560 crore for supplying fine rice to social welfare hostels.

Mr. Harish Rao said the charges were higher than those in some states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and a few others. He said the government would be spending ₹16,000 crore for paying diet charges to students every year. He asked the officials to visit the hostels and ensure that hostels with a few students were merged with nearby social welfare schools and colleges for providing better facilities.

Telangana State BC Commission member and student leader Kishore Goud thanked the Chief Minister for deciding to enhance the charges and said this would help lakhs of students from downtrodden sections to get healthy food.