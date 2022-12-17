Diet and Biomarkers survey launched at NIN

December 17, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya launched the Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India (DABS-I) at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said that the survey will define food and nutrient adequacy by collecting individual dietary intake data of different age groups of people from 28 States and eight Union territories. The study’s main purpose is to map the diet, nutrition and health status and provide correct estimate of anaemia among urban and rural population using state-of-the-art techniques.

Institute director Hemalatha said that the survey will provide data driven estimate of nutrient gaps and requirements and correct estimate of proportion of under-nourishment. It will, for the first time, provide nutrient composition data on cooked and uncooked foods from various regions and States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Secretary of the department of health Rajiv Bahl said the findings will help develop appropriate strategies and interventions to mitigate the rising overweight and obesity complications in India.

The Minister urged scientists to find context and culture specific solutions for the problems of malnutrition. “We have been arriving at conclusions about our people’s nutritional status by assessing the established global indices. Can we now develop indices and benchmarks that could be acceptable to us and the entire world?”, he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US