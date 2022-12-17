Diet and Biomarkers survey launched at NIN

December 17, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya launched the Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India (DABS-I) at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) here on Saturday.

A release said that the survey will define food and nutrient adequacy by collecting individual dietary intake data of different age groups of people from 28 States and eight Union territories. The study’s main purpose is to map the diet, nutrition and health status and provide correct estimate of anaemia among urban and rural population using state-of-the-art techniques.

Institute director Hemalatha said that the survey will provide data driven estimate of nutrient gaps and requirements and correct estimate of proportion of under-nourishment. It will, for the first time, provide nutrient composition data on cooked and uncooked foods from various regions and States.

Secretary of the department of health Rajiv Bahl said the findings will help develop appropriate strategies and interventions to mitigate the rising overweight and obesity complications in India.

The Minister urged scientists to find context and culture specific solutions for the problems of malnutrition. “We have been arriving at conclusions about our people’s nutritional status by assessing the established global indices. Can we now develop indices and benchmarks that could be acceptable to us and the entire world?”, he asked.