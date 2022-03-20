Diesel price rise for bulk buyers not likely to affect TSRTC

The price hike is for private entities

With the diesel prices for bulk buyers being increased yet again, it is unlikely that Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will bear the brunt, officials said.

Diesel prices were reportedly hiked by ₹ 25 to entities that buy it in bulk as a result of a rise in international oil prices. However, those in the know said at the moment, the TSRTC, which is also a bulk buyer, will remain unaffected by the move. The price hike is for private entities.

Speaking to The Hindu, TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar said, “I have read about the increase of diesel prices. However, the increase in bulk prices will not affect the TSRTC.” A clearer picture would emerge in the coming days, he added.

As was reported in the columns, since last month the TSRTC has been grappling with a per litre price hike of approximately ₹ 7. As an arrangement, and to soften the blow, the TSRTC formed committees at the depot level, and began topping up its buses at the nearest retail outlets. Sources said that the move led to a considerable reduction of losses, and operating costs. The transport juggernaut consumes around 5.5 lakh litres of HSD per day.

Sources at the TSRTC, however, said that with the global oil prices of oil shooting up, the situation with respect to diesel prices remains uncertain. “We will see what happens. It is likely that we will hear from oil marketing companies about price hike soon,” the official said.

Private bus operators said that since they top up their vehicles at retail outlets, they would remain insulated from the hike. “Our bus tanks have a capacity of around 550 litres. We buy diesel from retail pumps so we are not affected by this,” said Khursheed Ali from the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Bus Owners Association.