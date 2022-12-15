Dieback disease strikes the neem species yet again

December 15, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Neem as a species is popular for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, and used widely in the field of medicine. However, the tree is now a victim of a strange disease which saps the leaves and branches dry.

Concerned citizens across the State, in urban as well as rural areas, are befuddled by the sudden malady affecting their beloved avenue trees, but are unable to find any remedy. Municipal authorities, as always, are least concerned.

Twig blight

Experts term the disease as twig blight or dieback, which has been striking the trees in a wide geographical range across Telangana and also in other States.

The disease affects leaves, twigs and the inflorescence of neem trees of all ages and sizes. It causes almost 100% loss of fruit production in severely infected trees, hampering the propagation. Woody plants are characterized by progressive death of twigs, branches, shoots, or roots, starting at the tips.

Endemic

Dieback is an endemic disease that is always present in neem tree population, but severe infections are relatively rare and not as widespread as an epidemic, says Jagadeesh Batthula, assistant professor (Plant Protection), Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu.

However, for the last three years, the disease has become ubiquitous in southern states, striking between August and December annually. Dr. Jagadeesh attributes this to heavy rains and winds wreaking their fury on the State in the same period.

“Though no studies have been conducted, by observation it can be seen that in the first year, the infection rate was only sporadic. Due to heavy rains, its spread has risen in the subsequent years, affecting a large number of trees in urban and peri urban areas, and now spreading to even forest trees,” he said.

FCRI has conducted a sample study on its own campus and surrounding villages, and identified the pathogen as Phomopsis azadirachtae, a type of fungus. The research facility has now set upon developing a protocol to manage the disease and revive the trees, Dr. Jagadeesh said.

A statement from the FCRI said, management operations should start from the nursery stage as the pathogen is both seed borne and seed transmitted. During sowing, seed treatment with fungicides like carbandazim or biocontrol agents like Trichoderma may reduce the infection. At seedling and sapling stage, prophylactic sprays of suitable fungicides can improve sapling health and impart resistance against diseases.

Once a tree is infected, pruning operations should be done with the help of an arborist, whereby diseased twigs are removed and burnt to stop further spread during next season, the statement said.