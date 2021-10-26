Did not make statement linking vaccination to pension, ration: DPH

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 18:42 IST

Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas denied making any statement linking COVID-19 vaccination with issue of ration and pension by the government.

He has issued the statement after rumours started to spread in Whatsapp on Tuesday citing the senior health official that ration and pension would be stopped to people who do not take the vaccine, and that it would be implemented from November 1. Denying it, Dr Srinivasa said “The government did not take any such decision”.

From January 16 to October 21, over 2.13 crore people in the State took first dose of the vaccine, and 86.81 lakhs took the second dose. There are over 2.77 crore people above 18 years who are eligible for COVID vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising