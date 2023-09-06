Did BRS implement women’s quota in tickets allocation, asks Kishan Reddy

September 06, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, questioned the BRS leadership for not allocating 33% reservation for women in the distribution of tickets and said the latter had no right to talk about the quota, on Tuesday.

Talking to media during the farmers’ convention organised by the party, the Minister pointed out that not even 10% of the tickets were allotted to women by the ruling party as just seven were given and wondered how the “Kalvakuntla family” can demand the Centre to pass the law and accused MLC K. Kavita of taking up a “phony protest in Delhi”.

Mr. Reddy accused the KCR regime of snatching farmers’ lands under the guise of ‘Dharani portal’ and charged that farmers were being “backstabbed” in the last nine years with empty promises about loan waiver, free fertilizer supply, not implementing PM farm insurance scheme and so on despite obvious climate change effect. In contrast, the Modi government at the Centre had ensured there was no shortage of fertilizer anywhere in the country, and had revived the Ramagundam urea factory.

Former Minister and election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender said the party’s victory depended on getting farmers’ support and called for interactions at the grassroots level to make them “realise the government follies”.

“Subsidies like Rythu Bandhu should be for poor marginal farmers and labourers and not for those owing cars. This government had removed all other assistance programmes including subsidy on farm implements. Did KCR consult farmers for any decision? Did he transform Telangana into a seed bowl of the country? He has been blaming the Centre, which funds the procurement process, for all his failures,” he alleged.

In a separate statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy has expressed his anguish over the continuing suicides of farmers and demanded that the government pay compensation for the families of the deceased farmers and implement the Centre’s schemes to protect the agriculture community.