Did Adibhatla SI help the erring contractors escape punishment?

Are all the police officers of Rachakonda Commissionerate as committed as their chief Mahesh Bhagwat in crushing the illegal practice of bonded labour and forcing children to work in brick kilns?

The progress of investigation by Adibhatla police into a case of rescuing 37 children along with nearly 100 adults, who were allegedly being forced to work in brick kilns, raises this doubt. Recently, Telangana police top brass received a complaint from some persons that a Sub-Inspector of Adibhatla police had changed the crucial records relating to a case of rescuing 140 bonded labourers including 37 children, helping five contractors escape the long arm of the law.

An inquiry is on to ascertain how the SI managed to play with the records and if the allegation is true. Sources in DGP office said that prima facie there is evidence that the SI of Adibhatla changed statements recorded by the SI of the same station who initially investigated the case. “We are verifying serious charges like the SI had forged the signature of his predecessor (the SI who first investigated the case registered in 2019) and created fabricated statements deleting names of some contractors,” a senior officer in DGP office unwilling to be named said.

In February of 2019, Collector of Gariyabad district in Chattisgarh wrote to his counterpart of Rangareddy in Telangana to take action, stating that 168 members of 86 families from his district were being forced to work in brick kilns of Raviryal and Kongarakalan villages of Maheswaram mandal. The local Revenue authorities raided the places and rescued 168 workers with the help of the police.

The Revenue officials clearly mentioned names of more than five contractors who had allegedly brought the workers from Chattisgarh to Rachakonda area. Even the SI of Adibhatla, who examined the Revenue authorities, made a note of these contractors in the investigation reports.

Eventually, this SI got transferred and the newly posted SI (second investigator) allegedly deleted names of the four contractors in freshly recorded statements. “It appears the new SI prepared fresh statements in which names of the four contractors disappeared and forged the signature of the first SI not to arouse any suspicion,” the senior officer unwilling to reveal his identity said.

With the fabricated records, the charge-sheet was also filed and the accused got acquitted of the charges in the case. Some persons associated with the case dug deeper into the details and stumbled upon alleged fabrication of records. They approached the top officials.

Sources said that two immediate supervising officers of the SI too had a wind of the falsification of records but turned a blind eye for reasons best known to them.