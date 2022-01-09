Dictatorship will not be tolerated: Himanta

HYDERABAD

09 January 2022 19:16 IST

‘KCR only interested in making his son the next CM, did not fulfil promises’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people will not tolerate dictators and this was proved by history. “Former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi was dethroned by the public and there will be no exception even now,” he said at a public meeting in Warangal on Sunday.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been working towards making his son as the next CM instead of looking after the welfare of the people of Telangana. “People are ready to teach him and the ruling party a lesson in the next elections,” he said.

Mr. Himanta was the chief guest at a protest programme against GO 317 in Warangal. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, and MLA Eatala Rajender participated in the meeting.

“During election campaigns in Assam, we had promised to provide one lakh jobs and we fulfilled that promise within one year. KCR had promised two lakh jobs but has not fulfilled it yet. Did the unemployed get jobs?” asked Mr. Himanta, adding that the TRS had spent about ₹500 crore in the elections at Huzurabad and wondered from where that money came.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana. “The party is working to come to power in 2023,” he added.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that they would continue to put pressure on the State government till GO 317 was amended. “We will hold a public meeting with lakhs of party activists after the COVID crisis gets over,” he said, questioning how many objections raised by employees and teachers were addressed by the CM.

“I protested against GO 317 in my constituency camp office by following all COVID protocols. But, still gates were cut with gas cutters and we were arrested. Five party workers are still in jail. We will come to power and cancel this GO soon after that. Be patient for two years,” he added.