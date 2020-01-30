Telangana

Diary released

Commissioner Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad releasing the Diary 2020 of Telangana State Tax Employees Association in Hyderabad.

Commissioner Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad releasing the Diary 2020 of Telangana State Tax Employees Association in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad has released the ‘Diary 2020 of Telangana State Tax Employees Association’ in the presence of association honorary president T. Venkateshwarlu and others here on Thursday. She appreciated the efforts to bring all the cadres right from the attender to the additional commissioner under a single Association which is unique and urged all the employees to work up to the best of their ability to achieve highest revenues to the State.

Mr. T. Venkateswarlu, thanked the Commissioner for her gesture and assured that under the stewardship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and her the Department would achieve many new heights. He also stated that the new dairy of the Association depicts the concept of ‘one nation,one tax and one association’.

