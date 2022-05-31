Diamond necklace missing from KVP’s home 

Banjara Hills police on Tuesday has opened an investigation into the alleged theft of an expensive, diamond-studded necklace from the house of senior Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao on Road No. 2.

The complaint was filed by Sunitha, wife of the senior leader. She has explained that the last time she wore the ornament was for a function on May 11, however, when checked recently the piece was missing from the almirah, the police said

Reportedly, she has also suspected the house servants who had access to the bedroom.