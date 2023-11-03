HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dialling down distractions: TSRTC bars phones in driver’s cabin

TSRTC implements a no-cellphone policy for its Greater Hyderabad Zone drivers

November 03, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

In what is seen as a step towards bolstering road safety, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has barred mobile phones in the driver’s cabin.

This directive, which is likely to be rigorously enforced, seeks to reduce distractions and bring about enhanced safety of the TSRTC staff and passengers.

Sources said the TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone recently convened a meeting to take stock of the situation. The meeting saw the participation of top performing drivers who have the distinction of discharging their duties without any road accidents. Sources said that the likelihood of mobile phone usage while driving leading to distractions and, eventually resulting in road accidents, was underscored. Soon after this meeting, on October 18, the TSRTC management instructed drivers to deposit their mobile phones at their respective depots before beginning their shift.

But even as these orders were in force, at least three incidents of drivers using mobile phones while behind the wheel came to the attention of TSRTC officers. Alarmed at this development, on October 30, a fresh set of instructions was issued highlighting stringent implementation of the policy.

According to these instructions, alerts will be displayed on depot notice boards about depositing mobile phones with supervisors at change-over points before drivers go online. Drivers have been directed to deposit their mobile phones in racks at the depot control chart point and two separate record registers will be kept. While one will record entries of drivers who carried mobile phones, the other will keep a track of those who chose not to bring their mobile phones with them.

However, the TSRTC has made an exemption for conductors. And in case of emergencies, drivers have been allowed to use the conductor’s phone, but only when the bus is stationary at the bus stop. In a further tightening of rules, the corporation underscored that it would take action against conductors if drivers are found using mobile phones while on duty.

K. Hanumanthu Mudiraj from the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union, a TSRTC trade union, said that given road safety concerns, barring phones in the driver’s cabin is understandable and must be enforced, but depositing them at the depot is a step too far. “Enforcing a ban on mobile phone usage while driving is a welcome move. But drivers are being burdened. They have to see everything including ticket sale on iTIMS,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.