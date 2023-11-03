Dialling down distractions: TSRTC bars phones in driver’s cabin

November 03, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

In what is seen as a step towards bolstering road safety, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has barred mobile phones in the driver’s cabin.

This directive, which is likely to be rigorously enforced, seeks to reduce distractions and bring about enhanced safety of the TSRTC staff and passengers.

Sources said the TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone recently convened a meeting to take stock of the situation. The meeting saw the participation of top performing drivers who have the distinction of discharging their duties without any road accidents. Sources said that the likelihood of mobile phone usage while driving leading to distractions and, eventually resulting in road accidents, was underscored. Soon after this meeting, on October 18, the TSRTC management instructed drivers to deposit their mobile phones at their respective depots before beginning their shift.

But even as these orders were in force, at least three incidents of drivers using mobile phones while behind the wheel came to the attention of TSRTC officers. Alarmed at this development, on October 30, a fresh set of instructions was issued highlighting stringent implementation of the policy.

According to these instructions, alerts will be displayed on depot notice boards about depositing mobile phones with supervisors at change-over points before drivers go online. Drivers have been directed to deposit their mobile phones in racks at the depot control chart point and two separate record registers will be kept. While one will record entries of drivers who carried mobile phones, the other will keep a track of those who chose not to bring their mobile phones with them.

However, the TSRTC has made an exemption for conductors. And in case of emergencies, drivers have been allowed to use the conductor’s phone, but only when the bus is stationary at the bus stop. In a further tightening of rules, the corporation underscored that it would take action against conductors if drivers are found using mobile phones while on duty.

K. Hanumanthu Mudiraj from the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union, a TSRTC trade union, said that given road safety concerns, barring phones in the driver’s cabin is understandable and must be enforced, but depositing them at the depot is a step too far. “Enforcing a ban on mobile phone usage while driving is a welcome move. But drivers are being burdened. They have to see everything including ticket sale on iTIMS,” he said.