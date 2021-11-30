Dial 104 for vaccine grievance redressal

Request to reduce gap between 2 doses of Covishield placed before Centre

People who are yet to take COVID-19 vaccine but have received a message stating they took the jab can now register their grievance on helpline numbers of the Health department. The numbers are ‘104’ and 91541-70960.

Vaccination, as one of the important tools in the fight against the pandemic, has picked up in the wake of reports about Omicron, the new ‘variant of concern’. Doctors say the time gap between two doses of Covishield also has to be reduced so that more people get immunity against the virus.

Asked if there was any proposal to reduce the time gap between the two doses of Covishield, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that Health Minister T. Harish Rao has placed a request with the Central government.

Dr Srinivasa Rao has urged people to get vaccinated. A few days go, he said around 25 lakh people in the State have skipped the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after having completed the stipulated time gap between two jabs.

Altogether, 2.77 crore people in the State above the age of 18 years are eligible for the vaccination. From January 16 to November 29, as many as 2.48 crore have taken the first dose and 1.27 crore the second dose. Mr Harish Rao had earlier directed the officials to vaccinate the entire population by the end of this year.