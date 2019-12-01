Dial 100 in case of any emergency, women told

The city police commissioner V Ravinder asked women to dial 100 in case of any emergency and convey their distress to the police. He said there is need to create awareness among the public regarding the police emergency services. Working to this end, he released a video which is to be shared on social media to create awareness.

“I request all the citizens to be aware of their situation and seek police help wherever and whenever necessary. When you find yourself in a situation of distress, dialling 100 should be the first thought. Your safety is our responsibility,” he said.

He also urged the police officials to take up awareness creating initiatives in schools and colleges. Accordingly, awareness meeting was held on Saturday at social welfare school and hostels in Parvathagiri by ACP Shyam Sunder and inspector P Kishan. About 600 students took part in the programme. The police officials put up posters on the walls of the schools reminding the students to dial 100.