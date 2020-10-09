Diagnostic tests under NCD control programme

NALGONDA

09 October 2020 19:56 IST

ASHA workers, anganwadi teachers to be tested for non-communicable diseases

The District Medical and Health Office will conduct diagnosis tests for all accredited social health activists (ASHA), Anganwadi teachers and attenders, and follow up positive cases at state-of-the-art corporate hospitals for treatment.

All the staff would undergo tests for hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases as per the Non-Communicable Disease control programme under National Health Mission, DM&HO A. Kondal Rao said.

Screening for oral, cervical and breast cancer will also be conducted, and the diagnosed will be referred for advanced care at corporate hospitals. Tests will be conducted till October 23.

