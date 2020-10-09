Telangana

Diagnostic tests under NCD control programme

The District Medical and Health Office will conduct diagnosis tests for all accredited social health activists (ASHA), Anganwadi teachers and attenders, and follow up positive cases at state-of-the-art corporate hospitals for treatment.

All the staff would undergo tests for hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases as per the Non-Communicable Disease control programme under National Health Mission, DM&HO A. Kondal Rao said.

Screening for oral, cervical and breast cancer will also be conducted, and the diagnosed will be referred for advanced care at corporate hospitals. Tests will be conducted till October 23.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 7:57:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/diagnostic-tests-under-ncd-control-programme/article32815027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story