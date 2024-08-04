DI attached to headquarters following Dalit woman’s allegations of torture in Shadnagar police station

A Dalit woman was allegedly tortured at Shadnagar police station of Cyberabad after she was reportedly called for questioning in connection to a property offence case.

Following the incident, the Detective Inspector of Shadnagar Ramireddy has been attached to the Cyberabad Headquarters and an inquiry initiated by Shadnagar ACP NCH Rangaswamy, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.

The woman, Sunitha, 35, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, was called into the police station on July 28 following a complaint by Ubbani Nagender on July 24 about theft of cash and gold worth ₹4.25 lakh.

Her husband Bheemaiah, 44, was earlier booked for many property offences in Shadnagar police station.

However, a week later, on August 4, speaking to the media, the woman alleged that she was taken to the police station along with her husband and their 13-year-old son where she was tortured to confess to the crime. She claimed she was later released and sent home.

Following the allegations and her complaint, Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh said that a medico-legal case (MLC) has been booked and investigation is under way.

