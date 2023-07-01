Dhulikatta Buddhist Stupa gets India Post special cover

July 01, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Nagamuchilinda Buddhist Stupa at Dhulikatta in Peddapalli district, which takes the Buddhist heritage of Telangana to 2nd century BC, got special recognition with the Department of Posts releasing its special cover to mark ‘nine years of Telangana Statehood’.

Located on the banks of Hussaini Vagu, about 30 km from Karimnagar, and inscribed in Brahmi, the Stupa belongs to the Hinayana sect. It shows symbols of Chatra, Padukas, throne with Swastika and Pillar of fire.

Beautified with limestone slabs, the Nagamuchilinda Stupa is characterized by a snake guarding the Buddha. Its beautification with lime, official sources note, was during the Satavahana period and is a contemporary of Barhut Stupa in Dewar, Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G.Kishan Reddy, on Monday, showing more of ‘Buddhist heritage in Telangana – Bavapur Kurru’ also released post cards.

The set of these five cards trace the event of Bavari — journey of a Brahmin sage from the Parayanavagga of Suttanipata, and the later introduction of Buddha Dhamma.

According to legend, the sage settled in Assaka Janapada along with his disciples and later sent 16 of them to Magadha to meet the Buddha.

Buddha Dhamma was introduced when one of the disciples, Pingiya, returns to Bavari. The sage practiced the Dhamma and eventually became an Arhant, spread the Buddha Dhamma in Telangana during Buddha’s lifetime.

The special postal cover of Dhulikatta Buddhist stupa is priced at Rs. 50 and the set of Bavapur Kurru post cards are priced at Rs. 200, and will be available at Philatelic Beauraus in all head post offices.

‘Radio and posts remain charismatic’

Speaking at the event, Mr. Reddy said All India Radio and India Posts, which were thought no longer relevant in the era of social media and online corporate commerce, regained its charisma and were able to serve crores of people through initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The India Posts services are serving last mile connectivity, even in the remotest areas of the country. Mr. Reddy said the department has transformed from delivering of articles to distributing the benefits of various welfare schemes, and as a ‘One Stop Solution’ platform.

He informed that an amount of Rs.7, 429 crore was invested in the Department of Posts for various services.

Special appreciation for Telangana Postal Circle

The Telangana Postal Circle, formed in 2016, also created two new postal regions, 17 Postal Divisions, two RMS divisions with 2, 608 post offices.

Lauding the efforts of India Post, Telangana, he said the circle has been extending Passport Seva Kendras, Aadhar services, opened 33 lakh postal payment accounts for digital payments, opened 486 new post offices in areas affected by Left-wing extremism, and opened 58 new post offices where there are no banks within a radius of 5kms.

The circle has also opened four lakh new insurance policies, settled 1.93 crore worth claims, issued 96, 000 digital life certificates to Telangana State pensioners.

Postmaster General (Hyderabad Region) P V S Reddy, Postmaster General, (Hyderabad Headquarter Region) T M Sreelatha, Director of Postal Services (Headquarters) K A Devaraj, archeologist E Siva Nagi Reddy, neurosurgeon and numismatist Dr. D. Raja Reddy and others were present.

