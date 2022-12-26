Dhruva’s ‘Muqabla’ registrations open

December 26, 2022 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dhruva College of Management is organising the “All India Under Graduate Students’ Fest - Muqabla” to further develop students’ right hemisphere of the brain by involving them in extra and co-curricular activities.

The contest in cultural and literary events has cash prizes worth ₹55,000 and scholarships worth ₹ 1 crore; ₹20,000 scholarship will be given to the first 150 registrations at the time of Dhruva PGDM admission.

The last date of registration is January 24, 2023. Details can be had on www. dhruva.ac.in or on 86391-06529, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT