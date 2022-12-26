  1. EPaper
Dhruva’s ‘Muqabla’ registrations open

The last date of registration is January 24, 2023. Details can be had on www. dhruva.ac.in or on 86391-06529, a press release said.

December 26, 2022 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dhruva College of Management is organising the “All India Under Graduate Students’ Fest - Muqabla” to further develop students’ right hemisphere of the brain by involving them in extra and co-curricular activities.

The contest in cultural and literary events has cash prizes worth ₹55,000 and scholarships worth ₹ 1 crore; ₹20,000 scholarship will be given to the first 150 registrations at the time of Dhruva PGDM admission.

