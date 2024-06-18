ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruva Space’s Thybolt satellites complete 15,000 orbits

Published - June 18, 2024 03:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dhruva Space’s maiden satellite mission comprising Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 satellites have deorbited after a combined 15,000 orbits. The mission was launched on November 26, 2022 on the Hyderabad-based space start up’s 10th anniversary – at 11:56 am, onboard ISRO PSLV-C54.

The payload used on the Thybolt satellites is a novel Store-and-Forward payload receiving messages from sensor nodes or remote ground stations. It also stores the aforementioned messages on-board flash memory for downlinking them at a network connected ground station. The mission engaged many ham radio operators across India as well.

Currently, Dhruva Space is working on its first hosted payload mission LEAP-1 (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads Technology Demonstrator) which is slated to launch via ISRO later this year. This mission is set to be launched onboard Dhruva Space’s P-30 nanosatellite platform, which was space-qualified via ISRO’s PSLV C58 POEM-3 (PSLV Orbital Experimental Platform) on January 1, 2024 through Dhruva Space’s LEAP-TD mission, said a press release.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US