Dhruva Space’s Thybolt satellites complete 15,000 orbits

Published - June 18, 2024 03:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dhruva Space’s maiden satellite mission comprising Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 satellites have deorbited after a combined 15,000 orbits. The mission was launched on November 26, 2022 on the Hyderabad-based space start up’s 10th anniversary – at 11:56 am, onboard ISRO PSLV-C54.

The payload used on the Thybolt satellites is a novel Store-and-Forward payload receiving messages from sensor nodes or remote ground stations. It also stores the aforementioned messages on-board flash memory for downlinking them at a network connected ground station. The mission engaged many ham radio operators across India as well.

Currently, Dhruva Space is working on its first hosted payload mission LEAP-1 (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads Technology Demonstrator) which is slated to launch via ISRO later this year. This mission is set to be launched onboard Dhruva Space’s P-30 nanosatellite platform, which was space-qualified via ISRO’s PSLV C58 POEM-3 (PSLV Orbital Experimental Platform) on January 1, 2024 through Dhruva Space’s LEAP-TD mission, said a press release.

