Dhruva Space to launch nanosatellite onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C58 on January 1

December 31, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dhruva Space, Hyderabad-based full-stack space company, has announced ‘LEAP-TD mission’ where its flagship P-30 nanosatellite is scheduled to be launched aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C58 at 09:10 IST on January 1, 2024 from the first launch pad at Sriharikota.

The ‘Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads - Technology Demonstrator’ (LEAP-TD) mission will take off onboard the POEM (PSLV Orbital Experimental Module platform) on ISRO’s PSLV-DL, the variant of the PSLV equipped with two solid, strap-on boosters, said an official release on Saturday night.

LEAP-TD mission features a derivative of the Dhruva Space P-30 satellite platform integrated to POEM allowing in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform. It aims to validate the functionality and robustness of the P-30 platform and its various subsystems in-orbit including the on-board computer, TTC in UHF, Beacon in UHF, Attitude Control System with a Reaction Wheel, and Power Distribution Board.

Dhruva Space will also be collaborating with Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, for carrying out Telemetry, Tracking & Command (TT&C) activities at their ground station. Designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operations, Dhruva Space’s P-30 nanosatellite platform represents the culmination of extensive research, development, and engineering expertise.

LEAP initiative has been transitioned into a full-fledged hosted payload solutions for space. A hosted payload service comprises a portion of a satellite, such as a sensor, instrument or a set of communications transponders that are owned by an entity other than the primary satellite operator. The hosted portion of the satellite operates independently of the main spacecraft, but shares the satellite’s power supply, transponders, and in some cases, ground systems.

“LEAP initiative underscores our commitment towards delivering full-stack and hosted payload solutions to our customers. This will be further enriched by new, upcoming pursuits in the fields of Earth Observation, IoT solutions, and more” said Dhruva Space chief executive officer Sanjay Nekkanti.

“Our fourth space mission is symbolic of the support we have been receiving from ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL and VSSC throughout the P-30’s journey from review to testing to integration. The P-30 platform represents our team’s dedication and expertise, and we are eager to validate its capabilities in the space environment,” said chief operating officer Krishna Teja Penamakuru.

A key components in the P-30 is a ‘Reaction Wheel’ from the French strategic equipment supplier Comat, with whom Dhruva Space forged a partnership in Feb.2023. Satellites are usually integrated with four ‘Reaction Wheels’ for three-axis stabilisation, to generate internal torque, enable high precision pointing, and to maintain power efficiency.

“We are honoured to be supplying the precision reaction wheels that propel this mission to new heights strengthening the French-Indian partnership in the space sector,” added Comat chief executive officer Ludovic Daudois, in the release.

