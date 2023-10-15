Dhruva Space to build 2.80 lakh sq. ft. facility at Shamshabad hardware park

October 15, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based full-stack space company, Dhruva Space, shared the first look of its 2.80 lakh sq. ft. Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) facility for large-scale production of its various space products at the TSIIC Hardware Park II in Shamshabad on Saturday.

Situated on a 6.5-acre land allocated by the government, the facility will be completed in a multi-phase approach over a period of five years. The first phase comprises 1.50 lakh sq. ft., including a 20,000 sq. ft. solar array assembly line, set to be ready in the next 18 to 24 months, said an official release.

“We had been speaking about the AIT facility, but this site sends a message to the world that India is going to compete on the world stage for space business. Our country has a remarkable space history of more than 60 years, and we are happy to be building upon this,” said Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Nekkanti. He thanked the government for the land and necessary infrastructure.

“The AIT facility will cater to the growing small satellite market, and Dhruva Space’s indigenous development of space-grade solar arrays. We are already in talks with large global original equipment manufacture players who are looking to leverage this infrastructure to act as a capacity doubler to meet global supply demands,” said chief technology officer Abhay Egoor.

Potential opportunities

Earlier, as part of the ‘World Space Week’ a delegation of around 54 people from across 27 French companies, including Dhruva Space’s partners Kinéis and Comat, had a glimpse of the upcoming facility even as they had explored potential opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

“The facility will hopefully pave the way for a long-term co-operation with French equipment manufacturers,” said Deputy Director, International, European and Commercial Affairs, GIFAS (French Aerospace), Cédric Post, the release added.

