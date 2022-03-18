Dhruva Space signs commercial launch deal

Dhruva Space Private Limited has signed a commercial launch services agreement with public sector NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), for an in-orbit demonstration of various technologies developed by it.

The agreement is the first step to facilitate future integration and launch services by Dhruva Space using DSOD Deployers on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

The agreement between NSIL and Dhruva Space will enable the qualification of the products in space environment and increase potential to serve customers globally, according to a press release by Dhruva.

Dhruva Space is a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, and in Graz, Austria, while NewSpace is a public sector undertaking under the Department of Space.