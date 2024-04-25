Dhruva Space gets ₹14 crore funding from DST’s tech development board

April 25, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Science & Technology’s Technology Development Board (TDB) has announce financial support of ₹14 crore to Hyderabad-based space startup Dhruva Space for its ‘Space Grade Solar Array Fabrication and Test Facility’ for spacecraft applications on Wednesday.

The objective of the project is to pioneer technological innovations in solar panel manufacturing to meet the rigorous demands of on-orbit usage with innovations to be tried out on adoption of new materials like carbon fibre and resins to enhance performance and durability plus focusing on process innovations in solar cell assembly (SCA) through novel stringing and bonding techniques, said an official release.

Dhruva Space has aims to manufacture high-efficiency solar panels targeting an efficiency of up to 30% by developing a specialised test facility to ensure compliance and certification of space-grade solar arrays in the long term.

“This project aligns with our mission to promote indigenous innovation and strengthen India’s capabilities in domestic production, furthering the commitment to become a global hub for advanced and cost-effective space technologies,” said TDB secretary Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak.

Dhurva Space CEO Sanjay Nekkanti, said a crucial product offering is the end-to-end design, engineering, assembly, integration and testing of spacecraft solar arrays for manned and unmanned space programmes. “One of our core capabilities has been to supply space power solutions to large satellites as well, and we are thankful to TDB, in enabling us to scale these capabilities where we have seen traction not just in India but also overseas,” he said.

The project also encompasses space-qualified processes like substrate fabrication, precise cell welding, secure cell bonding, integration of electrical harnesses, and comprehensive testing and evaluation. Mechanical tests will cover vibration, shock, and full-panel assessments, while electrical evaluations will utilise a large area pulsed sun simulator for thorough testing. Environmental testing will include thermo-vacuum chamber conditions and acoustic testing, with zero-gravity (Zero G) deployment simulations to assess performance in space environments, according to the release.