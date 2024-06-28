Dhruva Space and Kinéis to provide space-based IoT connectivity

Dhruva Space and satellite operator and global IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity provider Kinéis (France) have decided to launch a Kinéis IoT payload onboard the Dhruva Space P-30 satellite. The objective of the Kinéis IoT constellation is to provide connectivity to any object anywhere in the world and transmit useful data to users in near real time, a press release on Friday said.

The technology can be applied in agriculture; logistics; commercial, scientific and maritime activities; and detection of forest fires, floods, drought and pollution.

The collaboration also comprises a joint satellite mission to augment space segment capacity for India. Both the parties will offer cost-effective and reliable IoT solutions and develop new applications and services tailored for the Indian market.

Dhruva Space will provide these services in India and develop new applications. The full-scale global commercial service availability of Kinéis IoT will begin following the complete deployment of its constellation by early 2025. It will be supported by the development and large-scale manufacturing of end-user terminals, said chief executive officer Sanjay Nekkanti.

The commercial services will bring considerable benefits to Indian public and private players, said Kinéis chief executive officer Alexandre Tisserant.

Dhruva Space has already established itself in low data rate satellite communications capabilities with its P-DoT CubeSat platform and hybrid connectivity end-user terminal Bolt through the technology demonstration Thybolt mission in 2022.

Later this year, it is slated to launch its first Hosted Payload mission utilising its P-30 nanosatellite platform, a modular and scalable satellite offering both hosted and dedicated mission capabilities. The platform is scalable for uses such as earth observation and secure communication, added the release.

