Dhruva College’s Youth Leadership Programme

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 30, 2022 22:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruva College of Management organised the Youth Leadership Programme jointly with Loyola Academy, Hyderabad; Forum of Free Enterprise, Mumbai and M R Pai Foundation, Mumbai.

The programme is being organised in two batches and the first one was completed on August 29 and 30 while the second batch will be held on September 1 and 2 . The objective of the camp is to strengthen the youth and prepare them as future leaders.

Rajiv Luv and Vivek Patki, experienced resource people from FFE conducted sessions on important areas like Setting and Achieving Goals, Effective Communication, Power of Habits, and Understanding Self, among others.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. S. Pratap Reddy, founder chairman of Dhruva College of Management, emphasised on a rare trait, humility, and urged the students to focus on building their careers and staying humble. He asked the students to profess and practice RASA (Receive, Appreciate, Summarise and Ask) questions. Dr. Joji Reddy, principal of Loyola Academy, said that knowledge begets humility and a humble attitude always leads to success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app