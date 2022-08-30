Dhruva College’s Youth Leadership Programme

Dhruva College of Management organised the Youth Leadership Programme jointly with Loyola Academy, Hyderabad; Forum of Free Enterprise, Mumbai and M R Pai Foundation, Mumbai.

The programme is being organised in two batches and the first one was completed on August 29 and 30 while the second batch will be held on September 1 and 2 . The objective of the camp is to strengthen the youth and prepare them as future leaders.

Rajiv Luv and Vivek Patki, experienced resource people from FFE conducted sessions on important areas like Setting and Achieving Goals, Effective Communication, Power of Habits, and Understanding Self, among others.

Dr. S. Pratap Reddy, founder chairman of Dhruva College of Management, emphasised on a rare trait, humility, and urged the students to focus on building their careers and staying humble. He asked the students to profess and practice RASA (Receive, Appreciate, Summarise and Ask) questions. Dr. Joji Reddy, principal of Loyola Academy, said that knowledge begets humility and a humble attitude always leads to success.