Dharna Chowk amplifies ‘Save Damagundam’ 

People from all walks of life on Sunday met at Indira Park Dharna Chowk to protest and amplify the voice against the proposed clearing of Damagundam forest near Pudur village in Vikarabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As approved by the Union Forest and Environment department in 2014, the Indian Navy will set up the country’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station here, the first INS Kattabomman Radar Station being located at Vijayanarayanam in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. Pudur is a strategic location as communication is feasible with its units in the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The project is slated for completion by 2027.

While the Indian Navy’s proposals with the State government began in 2010 and took several turns subsequently, the State government signed the agreement and transferred 1,174 hectares of the forest land to Indian Navy in January earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the protesters at Dharna Chowk, ‘Damagundam will become another Ramagundam’ if the project takes shape by cutting down approximately 12 lakh trees.

Criticising the government for cheating its people, Jala Sadhana Samithi founder Dusharla Satyanarayana from Nalgonda said that forests should be considered as assets and destruction of Damagundam will pose serious problems for future generations.

For former MLC K. Nageshwar Rao, Telangana would see natural disasters like Wayanad and Uttarakhand, if environment and development are not balanced. He demanded the release of the project’s environmental damage report.

“It is ridiculous that the Revanth Reddy government, which is destroying Damagundam, where the Musi River is born, is taking steps to rejuvenate the Musi in Hyderabad,” he said.

Speakers also included Damagundam JAC convener Geetha, Telugu film artist Tammareddy Bharadwaja, former Parigi MLA K. Mahesh Reddy, Damagundam former Sarpanch Lakshmaiah, independent journalist Tulasi Chandu, village leaders and others. Registering her protest, social activist and balladeer Vimalakka sang about Damagundam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.