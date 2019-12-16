Dharmadhikari panel winds up exercise over power staff allocation

Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari one-man committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the issue over allocation of the State-cadre employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana concluded its exercise here on Sunday without making any headway, with one of the two sides unwilling to budge its stance even by an inch.

Mr. Dharmadhikari said in its proceeding after the last round meeting with the sub-committee of officials from the power utilities of the two States that it would give its final report soon. It is learnt that the former judge would finalise and submit his report to the Supreme Court before the week-end.

In its memo issued after the two-day last-leg exercise to bring a rapprochement between the two sides on the allocation of State-cadre employees including 1,157 employees of AP-origin who were relieved by Telangana utilities in July 2015, Mr. Dharmadhikari said Telangana side has made an offer to put an end to the issue, but AP side did not accept it.

Chairman and Managing Director of AP Southern Power Distribution Company H. Haranatha Rao and Joint MD of Transmission Corporation of AP K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu represented AP, while Director (Human Resources) of TS Power Generation Corporation S. Ashok Kumar and Chief General Manager (Administration) K. Narsimha represented Telangana in the sub-committee.

“Telangana power utilities have made an offer expressing willingness to accommodate 50% (128) of the 256 employees who opted to work in Telangana during the second opportunity given for options, subject to the condition that 613 out of the 1,157 employees given options for working in AP are accommodated by AP utilities. But, the AP side did not did not accept the offer,” Mr. Dharmadhikar said in the memo issued after the two-day meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Dharmadhikari expressed his dissatisfaction over the AP power utilities’ managements going back on the formula agreed in the October first-week meeting, an officer present in the meeting said. It was agreed then that AP would accommodate 613 employees and Telangana would absorb 504 and to examine the cases of 256 AP-native employees, who are not among the 1,157, opted for Telangana by ascertaining their home district based on their service registers.

“Telangana utilities have already absorbed 242 Telangana-native employees working in AP and in addition they agreed to absorb another 632 AP-native employees (504+128), but the AP utilities remained adamant and rigid. The process of promotions in Telangana utilities is stalled due to AP’s attitude,” Telangana Electricity Employees JAC leaders N. Sivaji, P. Anjaiah and others said after meeting Mr. Dharmadhikari.