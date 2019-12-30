Dharmabad station gets HD video surveillance system

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inaugurated an advanced Video Surveillance System (VSS) at Dharmabad railway station of Nanded district recently.

About 10 full high definition IP-based closed circuit television cameras were installed by RailTel Corporation to strengthen the security measures for passengers at the station round the clock, utilising the Nirbhaya Fund for ensuring better safety.

Out of these 10 CCTV cameras, seven are bullet type, one number is of 4K UHD resolution at circulating area, one camera is of dome type for booking office and one is PTZ (Pan Tilt and Zoom) type which has been installed at the circulating area. The CCTV cameras are connected through Internet and live feeds are displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room for monitoring. All CCTV cameras will be networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed are brought to a centralised CCTV control room from where they will be viewed on multiple LCD monitors by RPF personnel, said CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

The GM complimented RailTel for enhancing the security of this station and said that it will be beneficial also for RPF in their surveillance mechanisms to ensure stricter security. RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said VSS has been provided at 35 stations and work was in various stages of completion in 165 other stations across the country.

Recording of the video feeds from CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback, post-event analysis and for investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored for longer duration, he added. Hyderabad divisional railway manager N.S.R. Prasad was also present.